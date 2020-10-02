 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Oct. 3, 2020
LANDRUM, Aljay Jr., 76, Decatur, died Monday (Sept. 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

TAYLOR, Brenda A., 63, Decatur, died Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

ULMER, Carole Sue, 87, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

WELLS, Dennis Wayne, 66, Arcola, died Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Arcola.

