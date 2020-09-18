 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Sept 19, 2020
BLACET, Mary Isabelle "Mary Belle", 87, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

BOND, Melvin L. Sr., 63, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SATTERFEAL, Barbara J., 86, Farmer City, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

SPENCER, Ronda L., 75, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

WATSON, Dwight, 62, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

