Funerals pending for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020
DAVIS, Agnes J. "Bonnie", 85, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton

HASTINGS, Randall Lee "Randy", 61, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Services and Care. 

STORTZUM, Richard Henry, 68, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Services and Care. 

STRACK, Helen Elizabeth, 86, Clinton, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

VOLKER, Darvin, 85, Clinton, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

