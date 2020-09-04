 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020

DAVIS, Cherity, 45, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NISBIT, Eunice M., 83, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

