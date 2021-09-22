Funerals pending for Sept. 23

CRULL, Linda, 68, Mt. Zion, died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.
FONVILLE-MILLER, Demeshiona S., 17, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
MOORE, Rita K., 82, Cowden, died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
PARSONS, Evelyn, 68, Houston, Missouri, died Monday (Sept. 20, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.
STARWALT, Patricia "Sue", 70, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
WALLACE, Charles Sr., 78, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
WILSON, Catherine "Katie", 71, Clayton, died Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
WRIGHT, Doris J., 90, Assumption, died Monday (Sept. 20, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.