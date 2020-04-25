Funerals Pending for Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, April 26, 2020

ATCHISON, Betty L., 93, Forsyth, died Saturday (April 25, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

WELTON, Gerald, 65, Cowden, died Saturday (April 25, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

