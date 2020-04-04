Funerals Pending for Sunday, April 5, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, April 5, 2020

GILL, Lauren R., 80, Strasburg, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

PLUMMER, Eva Mae, 90, Decatur, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WIGGINTON, Kathy, 89, Clinton, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

