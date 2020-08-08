You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Sunday Aug. 9, 2020
MANNING, Opal, 83, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

McROBERTS, Helen M., 83, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

TAYLOR, Teresa, 57, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WILLIAMS, Robert, 88, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Homes.

