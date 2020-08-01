You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday August 2, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Sunday August 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPPENBARGER, Donna (Fitzpatrick), 85, Kenney, died Saturday (August 1, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DUST, Donald, 64, Assumption, died Saturday (August 1, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

VANDERLAAN, Laura Elizabeth, 54, Arcola, died Thursday (July 30, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News