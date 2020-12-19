 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Dec. 20, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Dec. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NELSON, Edmond Ray “Sonny,” 93, Clinton, died Friday (Dec. 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

REDMAN, Dennis Gordon, 63, Sullivan, died Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News