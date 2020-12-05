 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Sunday Dec. 6, 2020
THORNTON, Mary Ellen, 94, Lincoln, died Friday (Dec. 4, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

LEWIS, Sue Ellen, 71, Clinton, died Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

