Funerals Pending for Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGTON, C. Gordon, 68, McLean, died Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

SMITH, Paul Franklin, 86, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

WILSON, Sara Rice, 86, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News