Funerals Pending for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EDWARDS, Frank Leo, 75, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MCKEAN, Beverly Ann Ross, 80, Lovington, died Friday (Nov. 29, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SCHUERMAN, James Michael, 76, Nokomis, died Friday (Nov. 29, 2019). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville.

TORBECK, Marion "Mirt" K., 77, Vernon, died Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News