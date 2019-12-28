Funerals Pending for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUDAS, Dale L., 81, Illiopolis, died Friday (Dec. 27, 2019). Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, Illiopolis.

FLEMING, Robert D., Jr., 67, Taylorville, died Friday (Dec. 27, 2019). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville.

SANDERS, Leo D., 88, Windsor, died Friday (Dec. 27, 2019). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

WELLER, Mary E., 75, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News