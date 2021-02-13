 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Feb. 14, 2021
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Feb. 14, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOATMAN, Jaquise Starr, 34, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

BRADFORD, Mary Jean, 77, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

HINES, Nathaniel, 82, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

LEWIS, Bonnie Jean, 70, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

ROACH, Jesse A., 76, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

RODMAKER, Larry Lee, 80, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SELLERS, Frances Charlotte, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021).  Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SKROBOT, Brian F., 52, Weldon, died Friday (Feb. 12, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TAYLOR, Tocora, 42, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News