Funerals pending for Sunday Feb. 7, 2021
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Feb. 7, 2021

CONATY, Thomas A., 71, Clinton, died Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

STONE, Keith M., 87, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 5, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

