Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRUITT, Lois M. Riley, 91, Shelvyville, died Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

MILLER, Charles J. "Chuck", 88, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

VORTIES, Gwendolyn, 66, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WEHRLE, Clyde L., 94, Cowden, died Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News