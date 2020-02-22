Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

GUTHRIE, Coralie (Wetherell), 92, Springfield, died Friday (Feb. 21, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SCHMITT, Vera M., 97, Strasburg, died Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

