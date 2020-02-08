Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

BRIGHT, Richard "Rick" Lee, 66, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 7, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

CUTLER, William K., 94, Shelbyville, died Friday (Feb. 7, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

DUVALL, Joseph G., 59, Clinton, died Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

ELLISON, John W., 67, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

GILLESPIE, Joan, 88, Mount Zion, died Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

ZIEGLER, Sandra, 79, Clinton, died Friday (Feb. 7, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

