Funerals Pending for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

CARRICK, Candy Sue, 63, Pana, died Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

DAVIS, William "Billy Bob", 87, Bement, died Friday (Feb. 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HUBER, George H., 84, Vandalia, died Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

LOVETT, Nathan Chase "Nub", 21, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

