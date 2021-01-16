 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Sunday Jan. 17, 2021
SIMONTON, Anthony A. “Tony,” 41, Clinton, died Friday (Jan. 15, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

