Funerals pending for Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021
Funerals pending for Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

CARR, Kay, 79, Clinton, died Friday (Jan. 22, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

GAEDE, Leonard E., 87, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

HELTON, Gloria J., 76, Windsor, died Friday (Jan. 22, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

