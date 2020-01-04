Funerals Pending for Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
BROWN, Rick, 51, Wapella, died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

EDWARDS, Florence, 86, Warrensburg, died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

GAITROS, Annabelle, 84, Cerro Gordo, died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

