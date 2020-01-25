Funerals Pending for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HENSLEY, John Curtis, 90, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News