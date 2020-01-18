Funerals Pending for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

BOHANNON, Bernice, 87, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

ENGEL, Gehrig Ralph, 79, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

NICKEY, Janine, 58, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

PICKERILL, Barbara, 71, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 17, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

ZANG, Henry, 83, Wapella, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

