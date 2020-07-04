Funerals pending for Sunday July 5, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Sunday July 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIGGS, Thomas Joseph, 79, Moweaqua, died Friday (June 26, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes.

DEARTH, Gwendolyn E. "Gwen", 96, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (July 1, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LINDSEY, Sue, 74, Decatur, died Friday (July, 3, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes

MATTINGLY, Theodore, 66, Decatur, died Saturday (July 4, 2020).Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SANDAGE, William E., 62, Decatur, died Saturday (July 4, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

TYUS, Stephen, 59, Decatur, died Friday (July 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

VONHATTEN, Dennis, 70, Decatur, died Saturday (July 4, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News