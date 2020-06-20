Funerals pending for Sunday, June 21, 2020


ASHFORD, Porter E., 89, Decatur, died Friday (June 19, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.  

CASPER, Lynn A., 75, Riverton, died Saturday (June 13, 2020). Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield, Mo.

CRACKLE, Zona Gayle, 79, Decatur, died Thursday (June 18, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service.

FALSETTI, Ruth A., 72, Atlanta, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

HAMMER, Sarah, 70, Argenta, died Friday (June 19, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

LEHMAN, Charles Louis, 82, Clinton, Friday (June 19, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

MARTIN, Randy, 65, Clinton, died Friday (June 19, 2020). at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

PARKER, Brenda, 59, Decatur, died Friday (June 19, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

