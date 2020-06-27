Funerals pending for Sunday June 28, 2020
BROWN, Beverly Linda, 67, Decatur, died Thursday (June 25, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

CARMAN, Nancy L., 79, Decatur, died Friday (June 26, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

 

