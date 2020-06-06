Funerals Pending for Sunday, June 7, 2020
0 entries

DAVID, Hugh, 87, Decatur, died Friday (June 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

JORDAN, Julie, 61, Decatur, died Friday (June 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

RUSSELL, Frankie J., 83, Decatur, died Friday (June 5, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

TAPPENDORF, Theresa Lynn, 80, Decatur, died Saturday (June 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

