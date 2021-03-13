 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday, March 14, 2021
0 entries

Funerals pending for Sunday, March 14, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOPPER, Douglas R., 58, Clinton, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

RUPERT, David, 78, Decatur, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News