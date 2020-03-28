Funerals Pending for Sunday, March 29, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, March 29, 2020

EIGENHEER, Jean, 51, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (March 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KOEHLER, William G. "Pudge", 79, died Thursday (March 26, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home.

MUMMEL, Larry H., 78, Mode, died Friday (March 27, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ROBINSON, Donald, 61, Decatur, died Friday (March 27, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

