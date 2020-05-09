Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 10, 2020

ANDERSON, June Erma, 90, Decatur, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HIGGINS, Donna, 65, Mount Zion, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MARSHALL, Robert L., 79, Decatur, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

MARTIN, William R., 95, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

