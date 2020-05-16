Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 17, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 17, 2020

CURRY, Ron L., 69, Shelbyville, died Friday (May 15, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MCCRAY, Kristin M., 70, Elkhart, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

