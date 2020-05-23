Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 24, 2020

LEWIS, Habert, 61, Decatur, died Friday (May 22, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MAYBERRY, Deanna Sue, 76, Decatur, died Saturday (May 16, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MCFARLAND, Ronald, 65, Decatur, died Friday (May 22, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

PERRY, Betty E., 89, Sullivan, died Friday (May 22, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

SADLER, Mary C., 96, Decatur, died Saturday (May 23, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

