Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 31, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Sunday, May 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCCAIN, Jaimie M., 66, Decatur, died Friday (May 29, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

PARKS, Andrew, 60, Pana, died Friday (May 29, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News