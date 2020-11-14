 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Nov. 15, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Nov. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAHME, Carl J. "Joe", 84, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

PLUTH, Joan F., 90. Lincoln, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

SHELTON, Winifred, 90, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News