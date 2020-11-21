 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Nov. 22, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Nov. 22, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAUNT, Eleanor (Boos), formerly of Shelbyville, died Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SLOAN, Deborah Ann, 66, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

LEWIS, Paul William, 89, Clinton, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News