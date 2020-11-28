 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Nov. 29, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Nov. 29, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLYTHE, Reo “Ray,” 94, Stewardson, died Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson. 

DAHMAN, Rosetta Ann, 80, Lincoln, died Friday (Nov. 27, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.  

DOUGHERTY, John (Jack) Doug, 82, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

EIMER, Thomas, 88, Lincoln, died Friday (Nov. 27, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

GARRETT, Robert E., 88, died Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

GIBSON, Julia L., 33, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.  

PHILLIPS, Daniel, 80, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. 

RAMSEY, Pam S., 73, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 27, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

ROTH, Rita L., 95, Pana, died Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

SHEWMAKER, Pamela A., 64, Moweaqua, died Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020). Arrangements incomplete Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News