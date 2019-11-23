Funerals Pending for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
BONDS, Thelma, 69, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

CAVANAUGH, James R., 81, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

KNOPP, Velda, 100, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WIEGARD, Ronald Albert, 67, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019). Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Travares, Fla.

