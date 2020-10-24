 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Sunday Oct. 25, 2020
Funerals pending for Sunday Oct. 25, 2020

BROOKS, Shatia S., 33, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 23, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

DEVORE, William A., 82, Beecher City, died Friday (Oct. 23, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

MAY, Terence G., 76, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PIRTLE, Joan, 85, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

