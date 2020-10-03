 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Sunday Oct. 4, 2020
Funerals pending for Sunday Oct. 4, 2020

JOURDAN, Bruce E., 60, Lincoln, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NICHOLS, Ronald Eugene, 82, Pleasant Shade, Tenn., formerly of Atlanta, died Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

SEVITS, Howard Hadley, 84, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 2, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

