Funerals pending for Sunday Oct. 5, 2020
EDGECOMBE, Roger, 62, Oreana, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

MORAN, Richard Patrick, 89, Taylorville, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

WISS, Elizabeth "Liz," 97, Pana, died Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

