 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Sept. 13, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Sunday Sept. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NILES, Maxine Juanita, 93, Wapella, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SWIGERT, Gary C., 64, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News