Funerals pending for Sunday Sept. 6, 2020
MUNSTERMAN, Ron, 62, Decorah, formerly of Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 21, 2020). Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, Iowa.

RENTFRO, Reba, 94, Decatur, Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. 

SIMS, Anneliese E., 84, Decatur, Friday (Sept. 4, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. 

WILLIAMS, Shelby Joanne, 75, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. 

