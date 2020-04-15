Funerals Pending for Thursday, April 16, 2020
0 entries
Funerals Pending

Funerals Pending for Thursday, April 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEVERIDGE, Neal Edward, 68, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HARTMAN, Daniel, 79, Taylorville, died Tuesday (April 14, 2020). Wilson Park Funeral Home, Rochester.

TUCKER, Kenny, 51, Decatur, died Monday (April 13, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

WASSON, Mary Jane F. “Janie” Lett, 81, Herrick, died Monday (April 13, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News