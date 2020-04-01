Funerals pending for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, April 2, 2020

ARMBRUSTER, Sandra, 80, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 1, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HANCOCK, Steven Dale, 62, Decatur, died March 16, 2020. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WARNER, Edwin R., 92, Sigel, died Wednesday (April 1, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

