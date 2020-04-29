Funerals pending for Thursday, April 30, 2020
BEASLEY, Oba Lee Sr., 79, Decatur, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

DAVIS, Bradley K., 57, Moweaqua, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

GAVIN, James, 78, Decatur, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

HARDEN, Amarion, Decatur, died Friday (April 24, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

KITE, Jimmie J., 73, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (April 28, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MATHIAS, Mary Alice, 102, Assumption, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

MEYER, Janice S., 71, Atlanta, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

MOFFETT, Thomas A., 89, Gays, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg. 

TACKETT, Ida Mae, 88, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 28, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

WARD, Claude, 57, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

