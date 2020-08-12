You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020
DEFEBAUGH, Paul D., 59, Clinton, died Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HALL, Louise D., 80, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

HERNANDEZ-ARREDONDO, Jose Hilario, 38, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JOHNSON, Debra Lynn, 65, Decatur, died Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

MONTGOMERY, Robert Ray, 86, Morrisonville, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, Morrisonville.

Debra Lynn Johnson, 65 of Decatur died Tuesday August 11, 2020
 
Arrangements Incomplete
 
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care

