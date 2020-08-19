You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING, Stephen R., 73, DeWitt, died Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

EARLY, Rayann, 65, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News