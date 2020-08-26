 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Aug. 27, 2020
OZIER, Ernest W. “Abe,” 92, Shelbyville, formerly of Arthur, died Monday (Aug. 24, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur.

RANDALL, Joan Williams, 87, Bement, died Monday (Aug. 24, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

